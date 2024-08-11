Fifth Solomon reveals executive producer forced him to come out as gay

Carlos Yulo’s girlfriend claps back at basher

“No one even really cared about our relationship prior to Caloy’s winning moment, so why care now?”

That was how Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, Carlos Yulo’s girlfriend, answered back at a basher who said she loves the attention and clout after her romance with the two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist got publicized.

A guy basher took a jab at Yulo’s girlfriend after he posted a lengthy aria on social media.

“Your endearment to a number of people because of being there for Carlos is starting to rub off already.

“Why? Because you really love attention and clout. It sometimes reeks of desperation for affirmation. We don’t know if this is a defense mechanism due to childhood trauma. Only you know that.

“This is Carlos’ spotlight after his Olympic gold medals, give him his spotlight. Don’t take it away from him by hogging it all to yourself. The people want Carlos, not you. We haven’t seen yet any media outfit interviewing you about his win. So maybe that says a lot, right?”

That’s the basher’s unrelenting comment against San Jose.

Yulo’s girlfriend didn’t take it sitting down as she explained her side.

“You haven’t seen any media interview me because I DECLINE TO BE INTERVIEWED AND NOT TAKE AWAY HIS SPOTLIGHT, as you said,” she initially said.

“People would really just say anything to prove a point even if they don’t know anything about the situation and only know what we’ve put out on socmed. No one even really cared about our relationship prior to Caloy’s winning moment, so why care now? Oh kasi may issue and everyone wants to make sawsaw (get involved)?” she intoned.

“If you want to see Caloy and Caloy only, why are you on my page? Go ahead to Caloy’s page to feel better. All love,” she added.