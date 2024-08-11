Fifth Solomon reveals executive producer forced him to come out as gay

Coming right on the heels of reported abuse in showbusiness, Fifth Solomon revealed via tweets that an executive producer of a TV show forced him to come out as gay when he was just a minor.
“Ang daming pang-aabuso sa showbiz world. Naalala ko lang nung 17 years old pa ako, sumali ako sa isang reality show (There’s so many abuses in showbiz world, ah. I remember when I was 17 years old I joined a reality show),” he initially recalled.
“‘Di pa ako out bilang gay guy. Takot pa sa mundong mapanghusga. ‘Yung baklang executive producer don sa show na power trip, pinilit ako paaminin na bakla sa harap ng maraming contestants/cast ng show (I wasn’t out as a gay guy. I was afraid of the judgemental world. The gay executive producer of the show power tripped, he forced me to admit I was gsy in front of the many contestants/cast of the show),” he revealed.
He felt so embarrassed then as he was just a minor with no one to turn to. He was aghast that a fellow gay would do that to him.
“Di ako umamin. Takot pa ako no’n eh,’ he said, adding that the incident caused him trauma (I did not come out. I was afraid then).”
Solomon recalled coming out when he became a housemate at Pinoy Big Brother.
“Kaya thankful din naman ako sa PBB family ko for giving a platform sa akin at sa pag-handle ng gender issue ko nung panahon na yon (That’s why I’m thankful for my PBB family for giving me a platform and in handling my gender issue at that time),” he said.
In parting, Solomon said one should never force anyone to come out.
“Kaya never out someone. Never force them. Wala kang karapatan magdesisyon sa kasarian ng isang tao (So, never out some. You don’t have the right to decide anyone’s gender),”he stressed.
Carlos Yulo’s girlfriend claps back at basher
“No one even really cared about our relationship prior to Caloy’s winning moment, so why care now?”
That was how Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, Carlos Yulo’s girlfriend, answered back at a basher who said she loves the attention and clout after her romance with the two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist got publicized.
A guy basher took a jab at Yulo’s girlfriend after he posted a lengthy aria on social media.
“Your endearment to a number of people because of being there for Carlos is starting to rub off already.
“Why? Because you really love attention and clout. It sometimes reeks of desperation for affirmation. We don’t know if this is a defense mechanism due to childhood trauma. Only you know that.
“This is Carlos’ spotlight after his Olympic gold medals, give him his spotlight. Don’t take it away from him by hogging it all to yourself. The people want Carlos, not you. We haven’t seen yet any media outfit interviewing you about his win. So maybe that says a lot, right?”
That’s the basher’s unrelenting comment against San Jose.
Yulo’s girlfriend didn’t take it sitting down as she explained her side.
“You haven’t seen any media interview me because I DECLINE TO BE INTERVIEWED AND NOT TAKE AWAY HIS SPOTLIGHT, as you said,” she initially said.
“People would really just say anything to prove a point even if they don’t know anything about the situation and only know what we’ve put out on socmed. No one even really cared about our relationship prior to Caloy’s winning moment, so why care now? Oh kasi may issue and everyone wants to make sawsaw (get involved)?” she intoned.
“If you want to see Caloy and Caloy only, why are you on my page? Go ahead to Caloy’s page to feel better. All love,” she added.
Why Darren Espanto missed ‘It’s Showtime’
Singer Darren Espanto was a no show last week in It’s Showtime and was for a good reason.
While on a flight going to Manila, Espante suffered from appendicitis and needed to be operated on.
With his emergency surgery, Espanto’s forthcoming gigs were canceled.
In his Instagram Stories, Espanto shared: “From the airport to the hospital. Sabi sa inyo, grabeng plot twist nangyari sakin eh. Appendicitis suddenly hit during my flight back to Manila. Was supposed to be back on Showtime today but emergencies happen talaga (I told you, I was in a incredible plot/twist. Appendicitis hit me on my flights back. Was supposed to be on Showtime, but emergencies happen),” he said.
“To the producers of the shows I was supposed to be part of in the next few days, I am so sad to have to cancel so last minute. I hope to work with y’all soon parin po! Thank you for understanding!” he added.