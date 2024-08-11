Empowering youth for a greener future

In the last decade, from 2011 to 2020, the world experienced the warmest global temperatures on record. As a result, countries face drastic changes in the climate, affecting the lives, livelihoods and futures of many people. Destructive storms have intensified and heat waves have become hotter and longer. These changes cause a plethora of socio-ecological issues such as sea level rise, biodiversity loss, water and food security and increased climate health risks.

As the impacts of climate change become increasingly apparent, the urgent need for cross-sectoral collaboration also arises. Amid these challenges, diverse and dynamic voices are crucial. Among the most important groups stepping up to this crisis are the youth.

Young people aged 15 to 24 years old make up about 16 percent of the world population. Their sheer number alone gives the youth a great chance at making an impact in the climate arena. However, their real treasure lies in their creative minds and instinctive talents, which could potentially offer innovative solutions to the ecological issues we face today. The rise of countless youth-led initiatives and solutions attests to their abilities and fresh approaches. These efforts not only show what young people can bring into the table but also underscores their critical role in shaping a sustainable tomorrow.

The Philippine National Adaptation Plan, developed under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., recognizes the crucial role that young people play in shaping and implementing the country’s climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. This ensures that youth leadership and perspectives are integrated into national decision-making processes on climate change. It also facilitates their empowerment through resource allocation, education and capacity building, helping them channel their talents for the benefit of the planet.

“The youth play a critical role in addressing climate change. Beyond being victims, they are key assets who will one day serve as leaders in climate action. Empowering them is a must if we want a greener future,” said Climate Change Commission vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

There are 29.8 million 15 to 24 years old Filipino youth as of 2024 according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Over the years, many of these youth have started to take an active stance to address climate change. They participate in Sangguniang Kabataan Programs, community projects, and school organization projects, with some initiatives starting as school requirements or personal agendas.

One example of a dynamic youth-led climate initiative is the UNESCO Club (UUC) of the University of Santo Tomas. UUC is dedicated to climate action and development, raising awareness and inspiring action not just within their university grounds but also in their own homes. Through various projects and campaigns such as their Greenovation, they aim to actively educate fellow young people on the pressing issues that modern society addresses in the 17 UN SDGs, including climate change and ecosystem degradation.

Another endeavor that showcases the grit and capabilities of Filipino youth comes from the University of the Philippines Los Baños Environmental Science Society (UPLB-ESS), a student-based organization that aims to instill sustainable development through the conduct of hands-on training, public fora, information dissemination and stakeholder engagements on ecological and sustainable principles. Currently in its 14th year, this youth-led organization continues to produce a number of young climate leaders committed to drive positive change in the Philippines, inspiring many youths to participate in efforts to reduce carbon footprints and protect our ecosystems in their own ways.

These examples represent only a fraction of the leadership skills of young Filipinos to address climate change. They illustrate a powerful narrative: Filipino youth are not just participants in the country’s climate agenda, they are leading it. From organizing climate campaigns to coming up with ingenious and practical solutions to climate issues, Filipino youth have shown their creativity, passion and determination to confront climate change challenges. Furthermore, these initiatives demonstrate that despite their young age, Filipino youth are already exercising leadership roles and building their skills for even greater responsibilities.

Beyond organized movements, young Filipino individuals can take a wide variety of small yet impactful actions in their daily lives. Through simple little things like waste segregation, avoidance of single-use plastics, reusing and repurposing of clothing, sharing climate information in their social media, saving water and electricity, and educating others, young people can contribute greatly to the betterment of the planet.

No matter how insignificant they may seem, these little steps exemplify the endless potential that the youth has for climate action beyond ‘leading one.’ By adopting these practices, they reduce their own carbon footprint and inspire their peers, family and communities to follow suit. They serve as a reminder that anyone has the capacity to do something for the good of the planet and that individuals can ‘lead’ in their own ways and phases. Moreover, they lead Filipino youth toward ecological stewardship.

“The youth are already making significant contributions. In recent years, there has been a notable rise in climate activism among young Filipinos. With the right knowledge, support, and training, their impact could grow even more exponentially,” Borje said.

The CCC remains steadfast to its commitment to actively engage the youth sector, involving them every step of the way in the nation’s climate agenda. By empowering them and providing them with financial, technical, and logistical support, the CCC aims to provide the youth opportunities and avenues where they can use their talents to contribute to climate action, particularly in populating sustainable practices, advocating for ecological policies, and fostering a culture of eco-consciousness within their communities.