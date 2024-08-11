DYNAMIC DUO: Two years since launch, Ranger, Everest chart-toppers for Ford

Look anywhere and you’d see a Ford vehicle. And most likely it’s either a Ranger or an Everest.

These cars have been ubiquitous in our streets it’s easy to forget their latest versions have only been launched July of 2022.

And to think they are up against a deluge of new car brands, most of them coming from China.

“We are very proud of this latest achievement for the Ranger and the Everest that showcases the growing preference for our pickups and SUVs over the last two years,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

“We truly appreciate our customers for their trust and confidence as well our dealers for their commitment to enhance the Ford ownership experience.”