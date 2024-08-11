DYNAMIC DUO: Two years since launch, Ranger, Everest chart-toppers for Ford

Look anywhere and you’d see a Ford vehicle. And most likely it’s either a Ranger or an Everest.
These cars have been ubiquitous in our streets it’s easy to forget their latest versions have only been launched July of 2022.
And to think they are up against a deluge of new car brands, most of them coming from China.
“We are very proud of this latest achievement for the Ranger and the Everest that showcases the growing preference for our pickups and SUVs over the last two years,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.
“We truly appreciate our customers for their trust and confidence as well our dealers for their commitment to enhance the Ford ownership experience.”
The Ford Ranger breached the 25,000 sales milestone, with year-to-date sales of 28,218 units sold.
On the other hand, the Ford Everest achieved the 15,000 sales milestone with year-to-date sales of 16,788 units sold over the last 24 months.
That only speaks of the quality of these cars that levels up with the brand they carry.
The latest version of the Ranger is dubbed as the smartest, most versatile, and most capable Ranger ever.
It features improved capability and comfort, advanced technologies, and smart connectivity that deliver new and improved experiences to pick-up customers.
The Ranger allows owners to choose engines apt for their lifestyle: Bi-Turbo or the Turbo 2.0 inline four-cylinder diesel.
It has drive modes for every terrain, making sure the driver gets the most of the truck given any roads or the lack of it.
Most of all, the Ranger’s impeccable comfort allows a smooth drive through wider shock outboard “increasing the track width for a smoother ride and more stable footing on all road surfaces.”
On the SUV side of things, the Everest continues to exude class and comfort.
It blends adventure-ready capability with exceptional comfort and customer-focused technology in a rugged, refined, and fun to drive SUV, sustaining its wide appeal and popularity among customers.
“Increased width plants Everest at its corners. The updated chassis and refined suspension are tougher and more capable, and the bold, rugged exterior reflects that,” said Ford’s online feature.
Yet to make things even more remarkable, Ford Philippines offers “bigger and better deals this August.”
To make vehicle ownership easier and more accessible, Ford Philippines is taking its Freedom Deals promotions a notch higher with bigger savings and better deals for customers in the month of August.
The Everest, for instance, now comes with a bigger cash discount of up to P80,000. The Ranger is available with a more affordable P49,000 all-in low downpayment or as much as P90,000 cash discount.
The promo extends to its other brands which are now carving a niche for themselves.
Customers getting the Ford Territory can avail of a better financing offer of P31,000 all-in low downpayment.
Or they can choose the P11,285 low monthly fee; as much as P40,000 cash discount; a service package with free five-year warranty, five-year scheduled service plan, and five-year emergency roadside assistance.
Those looking for a bigger Ford SUV can take advantage of the cash discount of P200,000 for the Ford Explorer.
“With significant cash discounts and more favorable financing options, we invite future Ford owners to take advantage of our bigger and better Freedom Deals this August. We can’t wait to see them drive their dream Ford vehicle and make new memories with family and friends,” Breen added.
Ford Freedom Deals are available until 31 August. Customers can visit the Ford website or a Ford dealer nearest them for more information.