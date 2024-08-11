DTI recognizes Davao City for creative spaces project

DAVAO CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has recognized Davao City as a recipient of the Lunsod Lunsad grant for the second phase of its Creative Spaces in Public Places project, which was initially launched in 2023.

Christian Cambaya, unit head of the Investor’s Assistance and Servicing Unit at the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC), explained that Lunsod Lunsad is a collaborative initiative between the DTI and local government units.

Cambaya noted that Davao City first received the grant from the DTI in 2023, leading to the launch of Lunsod Lunsad activities starting in January 2024, with implementation occurring in the first half of the year.

"Davao, being one of the LGUs, was given a grant to implement the creative spaces in public places project," Cambaya said, adding that DTI had chosen the the city again to implement the second phase of the project.

The new phase will introduce events including the 'Creative si Dabawenyo: A Davao City Creative Industry Brand Identity,' which involves a stakeholders consultation, the 'Lutong Bahandi sa Dabaw,' which is a contest that will showcase durian and chocolate in various culinary forms, and the 'Musikahan sa Dakbayan,' which will highlight local Davao music talents.

Meanwhile, the 'Pagkamamugnaon' focuses on a workshop for the 11 tribes in the Kadayawan Tribal Village, emphasizing the use of indigenous materials in modern fashion. Additionally, the 'Content Creation: Documenting the LL Project Activities Contest' will spotlight the Lunsod Lunsad project activities and 'Davao Createfest' will feature a forum and a week-long exhibit showcasing creative and innovative goods from Davao City, including published books, paintings, arts and crafts, and inventive products.