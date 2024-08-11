Digital innovation key driver of sustainability

Amid the ecological challenges confronting our planet today, the crucial role of young people as agents of change is clear. They are the ones who lead the way toward a brighter future and push for transformative change by utilizing innovative tools such as digital platforms.

But who are the youth? The United Nations (UN) defines youth as individuals between the ages of 15 and 24. They play an indispensable role in climate action, as their dynamism and fresh perspectives drive meaningful change and progress toward a more sustainable future. With 1.6 billion youth — which accounts for 16 percent of the global population — this demographic makes it more possible to mobilize for climate action.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reports that there are 29.8 million Filipino youth as of 2024. They are among the most vulnerable to climate-induced hazards, such as extreme weather events, ecosystem degradation, and rising sea levels. Recognizing this, the National Adaptation Plan 2023-2050 emphasizes equal and equitable protection of youth and other vulnerable populations, highlighting the importance to strengthen their adaptive capacities.

To address today’s global challenges needs the energy and innovative strategies of youth to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With pressing issues such as climate change, the youth must step up and play an active role, particularly in SDG 13: Climate Action.

The SDGs are a set of 17 global objectives established by the UN in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These goals are designed to ensure economic growth and prosperity by 2030 and call for urgent action from all nations — whether developed or developing — to contribute to a comprehensive transformation and unified action in the areas of SDGs.

These goals aim to address pressing global issues such as poverty, inequality, peace, justice, ecological degradation, and climate change. The SDGs seek to create a more sustainable world through transformative actions that lift people out of poverty, promote equality, and foster global cooperation and collective action.

The youth can contribute significantly through community engagement, advocacy, spreading awareness via social media platforms, and utilizing digital tools to advance our future.