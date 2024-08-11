Davao gets ‘Lunsod Lunsad’ accolade

DAVAO CITY — The local government here has secured a second tranche of the “Lunsod Lunsad” grant for its Creative Spaces in Public Places project.

The Department of Trade and Industry, in partnership with local governments, launched the “Lunsod Lunsad” program according to Christian Cambaya of the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center.

Davao City first received the grant in 2023, implementing various creative activities in the first half of this year.

“Davao, being one of the LGUs, was given a grant to implement the creative spaces in public places project,” Cambaya said.

The second phase of the project will expand on the initial activities, with new events focused on local cuisine, music, fashion and content creation.

A weeklong exhibit of Davao’s creative goods will also be held.