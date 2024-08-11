Daquigan strong 13th at Asia Road Racing in Indonesia

The recent Asia Road Racing Championship was another proud moment as young racer contender Alfonsi Daquigan made waves at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia as he battled out and finished strong at 13th overall position.

A very talented young rider by Honda, Alfonsi debuted his motorcycle racing career at a young age.

He is a standout on the track for his speed and agility, rides with effortless grace and accuracy while being assertive when passing rivals.

“It’s always a privilege to compete and battling it out with some of the finest young racers,” Daquigan said.

“I’m also grateful to my Honda family for providing all the necessary training, support, and encouragement. Our hard work truly pays off.”