Daquigan strong 13th at Asia Road Racing in Indonesia

The recent Asia Road Racing Championship was another proud moment as young racer contender Alfonsi Daquigan made waves at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia as he battled out and finished strong at 13th overall position.
A very talented young rider by Honda, Alfonsi debuted his motorcycle racing career at a young age.
He is a standout on the track for his speed and agility, rides with effortless grace and accuracy while being assertive when passing rivals.
“It’s always a privilege to compete and battling it out with some of the finest young racers,” Daquigan said.
“I’m also grateful to my Honda family for providing all the necessary training, support, and encouragement. Our hard work truly pays off.”
The beginning of the race was a bit of a struggle, but Daquigan emerged as a strong contender with his fastest lap time at one minute and 49.552 seconds.
He showcased a thrilling performance and made a strong finish as the 13th winner among 35 racers, while holding his position calmly despite the strong competition internationally.
Daquigan has been actively racing both locally and internationally, with Super Sports Bike GP Super Super Sports 200 GP Race Category MotoIR Championship at the Tarlac Circuit Hill as one of his recent triumphs.
For Honda’s Adviser for Motorsports Hitoshi Ito, the strong collaboration with SDG Team HARC-PRO aims to challenge young Filipino talents with promising potential in motorcycle racing.
Moreover, the participation at the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) is a concrete step in Honda’s efforts to advance motorsport in the country.
“Daquigan’s affluence of international racing experience paved the way for him to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing. Through Honda’s motorsports training and racing programs, we can identify and nurture young talents like him, providing them with professional training,” Ito said.
“We continue to work hand in hand to produce more young Filipino racers who are passionate about racing, continuing to show camaraderie and sportsmanship, ready to compete at higher levels,” concludes Ito.
