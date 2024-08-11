Coca-Cola mulls more foodmarks

Coca-Cola Philippines is exploring more places like Boracay in Aklan and Ilocos Sur to become its next foodmarks campaign’s destinations where it can help small, local restaurants promote Filipino dishes to urban residents and foreigners.

Pablo Medina, the company’s senior director for franchise operations, said these destinations will follow Iloilo City as Coca-Cola’s second foodmarks destination announced over the weekend at Festive Walk in Iloilo Business Park.

Binondo in Manila City was named the first foodmarks destination in May.

Special shared experiences

“The aim is to not stop in Iloilo but bring foodmarks to many restaurants across the country. At the end of the day, it’s about making shared experiences around food special,” Coca-Cola Philippines marketing manager Adrian Manlapig said.

“The program is not only to give better experience to the customers, but also to help retailers and restaurant owners,” Medina added.

Foodmarks campaign highlights the places’ rich culinary heritage and people’s ways of interacting over food, similar to the diversity by which Coca-Cola’s famous soft drink Coke can be paired with various foods and the moments people create while eating with Coke.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) last year named Iloilo City as the Philippines’ first creative city for gastronomy, with over 300 restaurants and a festival called “Timplada.” Launched in 2021 by the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art, the festival features cooking activities and art works related to Iloilo cuisine.

“We’re celebrating the exceptional foods in Iloilo and the tradition that comes with them. We have the cuisine and the right social connection around the food,” Medina said.

Coca-Cola’s Iloilo foodmarks consists of over 16 restaurants recommended by the beverage manufacturer where visitors can enjoy both local and foreign dishes.

These include Balay Bisaya Batchoy, Jeara’s Tinu-Om, Kap Ising Pancit Molo and Mat-Mat Talabahan.

“We’re making sure we support restaurants and bring foot traffic to Iloilo. It will be a mix of cuisines to recognize the diversity of food choices the country has,” Manlapig said.

Coca-Cola will be extending its foodmarks-themed food park at Festive Walk’s K-Town area from 16 and 17 August, so visitors can delight in local and foreign foods while listening to some music artists.