Climate champion: Bryan Bagunas promotes sustainable practices

Today, as we celebrate International Youth Day, we shine a spotlight on the contributions of young people to the fight against climate change.

Among these passionate young leaders is Bryan Bagunas, a champion inside and outside a volleyball court.

Known for his stellar performances in volleyball, Bagunas has gained widespread recognition in Philippine sports. His rise from a small town to international fame inspires many. But beyond his athletic achievements, Bagunas actively commits to sustainable causes and makes a difference off the court.

As a climate champion, Bagunas uses his digital platform to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable practices. With a significant social media following, he engages a wide audience, particularly athletes and youth. His collaboration with the Climate Change Commission has seen him participating in numerous campaigns and educational initiatives that empower young people to take action against climate change.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing us today,” Bagunas said. “As a youth and athlete, it’s my responsibility to use my voice and influence to inspire others to act for the climate.”

Bagunas’ social media posts encourage young people to become active participants in ecological conservation. He promotes eco-friendly practices, such as minimizing plastic use and supporting reforestation efforts.

“The involvement of the youth in discussions is helpful in seeing the effect of what they do,” Bagunas explained. “Their simple action, no matter how small, has a contribution to a bigger goal.”

Bagunas’ digital advocacy efforts extend beyond awareness campaigns. He participates in forums to discuss climate issues and sustainable solutions. He engages in hands-on projects like tree planting activities which he documents and shares online. His efforts provide a platform for young people to learn, ask questions and contribute ideas to combat climate change.

Bryan Bagunas’ journey from a volleyball champion to a climate advocate exemplifies the impact young people can achieve by leveraging their talents and digital platforms for positive change.