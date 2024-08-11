China goods flooding Phl under probe

Six lawmakers will call for a congressional investigation on cheap appliances flooding the country from China, including those passing through online selling platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo warned that if the practice is not halted, many manufacturers in the Philippines will be forced to close shop due to bankruptcy, leading to thousands of Filipinos losing their jobs due to unfair competition.

The lawmaker said that as many as 15 businessmen, mostly manufacturers and sellers of appliances, personally approached his office for help, claiming their businesses have been affected by the rampant sale of substandard and fake products at cheaper prices.

Among the local manufacturers who sought assistance from Tulfo’s office were American Home, Asahi, Astron, Camel, Carribean, Concepcion, Cooldaddy, Dowell, Eureka, Fujidenzo, Hanabishi, Karrlsson, Kyowa, Kuchenluxe, Nikon, Nova, Tefal, Tiger, Union and 3D, which together employ a total of 300,000 Filipino workers.

“Let us not wait for our own businesses to close down before we do something to address the matter,” Tulfo said.

He also questioned government agencies, such as the Department of Trade and Industry and the Bureau of Customs, for allegedly allowing such products to enter the country without undergoing government regulation.