Calixto-Rubiano lends a helping hand

As part of her upcoming birthday celebration this month, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano brought city services closer to Pasay residents.

From 6 to 7 August, Pasay residents from Barangays 128, 159, and 190 received free anti-rabies shots for their pets.

On Tuesday, students of the City University of Pasay received “Cash for Work” incentives from the Kapit-Bisit Laban sa Kahirapan

-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services

and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This program offers students a

three-month work opportunity, allowing them to save money for the next semester.

Last Thursday, the local government opened its annual Tatay Duay Cup where city offices compete with each other in Basketball and Volleyball games.

This weekend, the city conducted its “Kandili ng Kalusugan” in Barangay 54, providing health services to residents in need of medical consultations, laboratory tests, and medicines. Dental check-ups, vaccinations, haircuts, massages, and other holistic services were also offered.

On Tuesday, 13 August, the city government will host the E.M.I. Fair at the Pasay City Astrodome. Residents are encouraged to enroll in free skills training courses at the city’s Technical-Vocational institutes, while jobseekers can participate in a mega job fair offering 5,000 job opportunities from more than 50 local and overseas employers.

Meanwhile, 100 beneficiaries will receive integrated livelihood training. A one-stop shop for government services and a Kadiwa market will also be set up.