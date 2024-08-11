Businesses join forces to empower students

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), which assist and guide the government in various key areas, including job creation, worked with the Private Sector Jobs and Skills Corp. (PCORP), a leading organization active in solving the jobs and skills mismatch in the country, to expand the successful micro, small and medium enterprises mentorship for students and make them more attractive to potential employers.

On 8 August 2024, the Department of Education (DepEd), PSAC and PCORP signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to pilot an enhanced work immersion program for senior high school students during the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

“This MoA gives our students the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience while still studying. In that way, it follows the President’s marching orders to us to do everything we can to improve the quality of our education and boost the chances of our graduates at landing better earning opportunities,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to prepare the next generation for the workforce. By collaborating with DepEd and industry leaders, we can ensure that our students are job-ready and equipped with the skills needed in today’s competitive job market,” said Joey Concepcion, PSAC Jobs Committee lead.

Supporting the pilot project are the Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, IT Business Processing Association of the Philippines, Philippine Constructors Association, Confederation of Wearables Exporters of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, iPeople through the National Teachers College, SM Group and Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship.