Bulacan town shutters steel plant for envi violations

The municipality of Sta. Maria in Bulacan has ordered the closure of a steel plant producing angle bars after it was found in violation of environmental regulations and several local and national laws.

In an order dated 8 August, 2024, Mayor Bartolome "Omeng" R. Ramos suspended the operations of Hightension Industrial Corporation following a complaint filed by the environmental NGO SEEDS PH. The complaint alleged that the company was operating without an updated Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) and lacked permits for pollution-control facilities.

SEEDS PH also provided evidence that Hightension was producing and selling substandard angle bars using an obsolete and environmentally harmful induction furnace (IF). This type of furnace has been banned in China and a town in Pampanga due to its detrimental effects on the environment and public health.

After serving the cease and desist order, Sta. Maria officials placed a tarpaulin on the company's gate, highlighting the various ordinances, laws, and regulations that Hightension had violated.

"In connection with this, I hereby order the temporary suspension of your business operations effective immediately until the required documents are submitted. Please be reminded that failure to comply with this order may result in legal action by the municipality," Mayor Ramos stated.

SEEDS PH Secretary General Dona Cristino praised Mayor Ramos and Sta. Maria's officials for their swift response to the complaint, acknowledging their strong commitment to environmental protection and public welfare.

"We hope that other local officials and our national government regulators, especially the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), will follow Mayor Ramos' lead and take decisive actions against establishments that disregard environmental and public health standards," Cristino said.

Substandard Steel Concerns

Cristino noted that induction furnaces (IFs) began appearing in the Philippines after being banned by Beijing in 2017 due to their role in severe air pollution in China.

According to SEEDS PH's investigation, these furnaces are now being used in steel plants in various parts of the country, including Sta. Maria, Pulilan in Bulacan, Valenzuela, and Cagayan de Oro.

Cristino warned that the products produced by these IFs do not meet the Philippine National Standard (PNS), posing risks to lives and properties, especially in a country prone to strong typhoons and earthquakes.

"These IFs are a double-whammy for Filipinos: they damage our environment and produce substandard products," Cristino emphasized.

In 2018, the ASEAN Iron and Steel Council (AISC) called on Southeast Asian governments to halt the importation of IFs from China. Like SEEDS PH, AISC warned that these obsolete machines were making their way to the Philippines and other countries, and that they lacked the capability to remove harmful elements from liquid steel, could lead to inconsistent and low-quality steel products, posing significant risks to the region's steel industry and environmental safety.