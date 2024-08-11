Bin it right Simplifying waste segregation with RDC

Effective waste segregation is key to reducing overall waste generation. For leading integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc., that means separating waste into high-value recyclables and disposables.
Under its #SMWasteFreeFuture program launched in June to mark World Environment Day, SM Prime introduced a new segregation scheme with simple and easily remembered labels: Recyclable, disposable and compostable or RDC.
Recyclables are plastic (polyethylene terephthalate or PET) bottles, aluminum cans, glass jars, cardboard and paper. Plastic bottles are considered high-value because there’s a strong market demand for recycled PET, which can be transformed into various products, from polyester fibers for clothing to new plastic bottles.
Sustainability champion and SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation president Hans “Chico” T. Sy Jr. is encouraging everyone to turn the initiative into a habit during the #SMWasteFreeFuture launch at the SM Mall of Asia last June.
“Being open to new ways of doing things and of putting into action every little step is crucial in advancing waste management solutions,” Sy said.
#SMWasteFreeFuture is one of SM Prime’s programs on environmental sustainability to encourage green practices in resource management, environmental impact, and the social well-being of the community for a waste-free world.
SM Prime remains committed to delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities to enrich the quality of life of millions of people.