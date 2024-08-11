Bin it right Simplifying waste segregation with RDC

Effective waste segregation is key to reducing overall waste generation. For leading integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc., that means separating waste into high-value recyclables and disposables.

Under its #SMWasteFreeFuture program launched in June to mark World Environment Day, SM Prime introduced a new segregation scheme with simple and easily remembered labels: Recyclable, disposable and compostable or RDC.

Recyclables are plastic (polyethylene terephthalate or PET) bottles, aluminum cans, glass jars, cardboard and paper. Plastic bottles are considered high-value because there’s a strong market demand for recycled PET, which can be transformed into various products, from polyester fibers for clothing to new plastic bottles.