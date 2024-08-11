Bikoy template

Among transgressions that Filipinos should demand accountability from destabilizer Antonio Trillanes IV was the Bikoy videos that tried to spin a yarn about then-incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte and his family being involved in the narcotics trade.

Trillanes was pinpointed as the architect of the online deception as revealed by Bikoy, who is Peter Joemel Advincula, when he was apprehended due to the slanderous videos which proved to be a campaign gimmick for the Otso Diretso slate that bombed out in the Senate race.

Initially denying association with Advincula, Trillanes, then a senator, said in a privilege speech that he met Advincula but claimed he did not entertain his stories about the Dutertes, which later became the topic of the series of videos which the hooded Advincula narrated.

Trillanes conceded meeting Advincula in August of 2018 in the company of priests which was consistent with the admission of the man who claimed to be Bikoy.

The many-time failed putschist said Advincula’s claims were “lacking” and so he dismissed these which was unthinkable coming from Trillanes.

Advincula was first brought to him by priests since he sought sanctuary as “he would be killed by members of a syndicate involved in illegal drugs,” Trillanes went with his yarn.

“I listened to him but I was not satisfied and the details were confusing so I set it aside and decided to forget all about it,” he said.

But he cited going back to Advincula to clarify details of his revelations and he claimed that he wanted the documents of the supposed whistleblower brought to him validated.

They lost communication after that based on the narration of Trillanes. Shortly after. the Bikoy video series “Ang Totoong Narcolist” appeared online and was spread by the Yellow Troll Network.

Trillanes then spectacularly evaded allegations of his participation in the production of the black propaganda although many noticed the professionally-done videos of Advincula which meant that it underwent an expensive production process.

Another giveaway was his being in the custody of priests, which was how Trillanes usually secures the various otherworldly characters in his stable notably Edgar Matobato and Arturo Lascañas.

Trillanes’ assertion that he is not in the apparent ouster plot against a popularly elected President went against the versions of Bikoy and the owner of the website where the videos appeared, Rodel Jayme, who both consistently linked him to the “Totoong Narcolist” operation.

The pair both pointed to Trillanes, the Magdalo group and the Liberal Party as those behind the videos. Magdalo is the group of mutinous soldiers that Trillanes led against another President, Gloria Macapagal- Arroyo.

It eventually became a Partylist amid the ridicule of those who Trillanes convinced of joining the organization carrying military ideals of honor and duty. Jayme admitted to being employed by the LP as a technical expert.

Duterte then referred to intelligence information about the Liberal Party, the Magdalo group, and media outlets conspiring to discredit him. In a matrix of those involved in the smear operation were the personalities behind the Bikoy videos including Trillanes.

“The matrix is true, even the spectral analysis of their voices,” said Duterte. The voices included other personalities that have strong links with the LP. He also referred to “communications” recorded that could validate the presence of Trillanes in the sinister plot.

The Bikoy saga provides the background to put into context the current effort of the ringleader of anarchy in filing plunder and other wild allegations against former officials which he considers as political nemesis.

After all, the national elections are less than a year away which Trillanes has his moist eyes on.