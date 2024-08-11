BARMM condemns attempted bombing

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Grand Coalition (BGC) on Sunday has condemned the attempted bombing of a café here last Saturday.

This comes after a grenade was found on the roof of Café Mindanaw in Cotabato City, which also prompted the BGC to raise concerns about election-related violence.

The café, owned by the son of a prominent local politician, is being used as a temporary office by a political party, Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, who also heads the BGC, called the incident a “cowardly act” and urged all political parties to unite against violence.

“We pray that this will be the last incident of such as we are calling everyone to move forward and advocate for a peaceful election in the BARMM,” Tan said.