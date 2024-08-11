Artist puts trash in ‘ocean,’ wins P100,000 prize

Española’s artwork titled “Yamang Dagat” symbolizes his advocacy for preserving the ocean and marine life so that future generations can benefit from it. It also won him the top prize of P100,000 in the second edition of the annual sustainable art competition.

“In my view, promoting nature isn’t just about painting. As an artist, I used Watsons’ products, especially plastic, which takes millions of years to decompose, particularly if it ends up in the ocean. The first to be affected is marine life. So, instead of throwing it away, I make sure it can still be of use,” Española told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The runner-up prize of P50,000 went to Sven Wilbur Lim for his sculpture titled “A Cinderella Story.”

The Watsons event has a bigger mission and purpose.

“We know that art and sustainability have always been interconnected because art can move and evoke emotions, drive people to take action, and ignite conversation. Art has that capacity and power, so we continue to commit to more sustainable practices for our planet, people, and products,” said Sharon Decapia, Watsons’ senior assistant vice president for marketing, PR and sustainability, during the exhibition.

Waste art is a powerful message on the importance of nature and sustainability. The 31 artworks in the contest also celebrated the beauty of transformation, creativity and sustainable artistry.

The competition is part of Watsons’ broader environmental conservation campaign. All featured artworks are available for purchase on the Drybrush website, and the exhibition will be open until 16 August.