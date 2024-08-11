‘Appassionata III’ mesmerizes at Leon Gallery

Rufino takes inspirations from nature and the divine. She often takes to the canvas to paint down her memories of the past and visions of the future. She does this in a contemplative manner — and most importantly, as a sanctuary. Watercolor is her preferred medium, as it transposes her own free-flowing and dreamy persona onto paper. For dreamers, feast your eyes on Fantaisie (Horse at Sunrise), a watercolor-backed digital print on glass, whereas Dreamscape and Duet both put the attention on a precious butterfly on top of a horse.

These five women constantly push the boundaries of fine art in the country, and it is here to stay that way.

Appassionata III will run from 4 to 15 September, at Leon Gallery International, located at the ground floor of Corinthian Plaza, Paseo de Roxas Avenue corner Gamboa Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City.