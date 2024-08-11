2024 Henley Passport Index: Phl ranked 73rd

The Philippines has been ranked 73rd out of 199 passports in the 2024 Henley Passport Index, reflecting an improvement from its nadir of 83rd place in 2021. Currently, Filipinos can visit 67 out of 227 international destinations without a visa or by securing a visa-on-arrival.

Singapore was ranked the most powerful passport in 2024 by virtue of allowing citizens to travel to 195 destinations visa-free. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain are all tied at 192 destinations.

The Philippine passport was strongest between 2007 and 2009 when it held a rank of 62nd. The current ranking of 73rd highlights progress but also indicates there is still work to be done to enhance global mobility.

In comparison to its ASEAN neighbors, Malaysia is ranked 12th with visa-free access to 182 destinations, while Thailand is 60th, and Indonesia is 65th. Timor-Leste ranks 50th, Vietnam 88th, Cambodia 86th, Laos 90th, and Myanmar 92nd.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa. It uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is supplemented by research from Henley & Partners.