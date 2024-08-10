World Center

This year, the space prides in the current lineup of international masters to be. Jigger Cruz, is a globally renowned artist who’s a graduate of Far Eastern University graduate in Manila. This artist is listed in international auction houses, exhibited in both solo and group shows, and featured in multiple public collections worldwide. Cruz’s art is characterized by his playfulness with defacement and vandalization, using oil, color, spray paint and rough interventions on canvas.

Arvin Nogueras, popularly known as Caliph8, is a celebrated and outstanding multidisciplinary Filipino artist. His brilliant exploration into visual and sonic experimentation deals with merging sensibilities and creating hybrids. Yassine Balbzioui is born in Marrakech, Morocco. His work explores the theme of masks and appearances — hard to miss the absence of the human face in Yassine’s work; the paintings are marked with animals and birds representing stories or scenes on characteristics of animals and similarities to human habits. Fabro Tranchida is a winner of the Guggenheim Museum New York award, has exhibited visual investigations on representations of youth and masculinity. He gives postgraduate seminars on curatorship, art criticism and regularly exhibits of his work since 2012. He is the founder of the artistic duo Los Picoletos, together with Dante Litvak.