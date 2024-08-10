What we leave behind

“Terroir” is the French term for a wine’s sense of place — distinct from its origins or make, inclusive of the seasons and climate at the time of planting and harvest, local to the plot of land. Clay is no different, in the hands of a potter, particularly in its foraging, blending, aging and final form. Terroir and Tapestries is a group exhibit by Pablo Capati III, Geraldine Javier, Paulo Lozano, Mikee Naval, and Jose Solon Perfecto that recently opened at Aphro Living in Karrivin Plaza, Pasong Tamo extension, Makati city.

The group exhibit features works from various terroirs across the Philippines. Potters Paulo Lozano, Mikee Naval and Jose Solon Perfecto were together at Pablo Capati III’s farm in San Jose, an in-land municipality in Batangas once called, “Malaking Tubig,” until it was destroyed during Taal Volcanos eruption in the 1750s. Today, the land remains and flourishes with coffee and black pepper.