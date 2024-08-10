Vivoree in ‘Movie Made For Me’

Actress-singer Vivoree returns to the music scene with a new extended play (EP) movie made for me, a collection of songs dealing with love, heartbreak, and dreams.

The carrier track “movie made for me” bares Vivoree’s personal struggles in the industry and her will to strive for her personal goals in life. It was composed by Dana Balagtas and produced by Ashley Aunor.

Other songs from the EP produced under Star Music are her previous singles “Matapang,” “Dalawang Isip,” “Sayaw Ng Mga Tala,” and a new song called “IDLYLT.”

Prior to her mini album, Vivoree wrote her first single “Kaya Pa” which she released in 2016. She also teamed up with former Hashtag member Charles Kieron for their digital album CK & Vivoree in 2019 and collaborated with Jon Guelas for the He’s Into Her soundtrack “Did I Let You Go.”

Vivoree became one of the most prominent housemates from Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7 in 2016. She delved into acting through starring in various series such as He’s Into Her, Can’t Buy Me Love, The Iron Heart and Tara G! She also made her theater debut in the Tabing Ilog Musical as Eds, which will have its re-run starting November to December.

Movie made for me is available on various streaming platforms. For more details, follow Star Music on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.