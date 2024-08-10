'Very good' to 'good': Sara's satisfaction grade falls

The latest survey of Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed that the net satisfaction rating for Vice President Sara Duterte dipped to the lowest in the second quarter of the year.

The national survey conducted from 23 June to 1 July found that 65 percent were satisfied with her performance, while 21 percent were dissatisfied, falling into the category of “good.”

“Compared to March 2024, net satisfaction fell by 19 points from very good +63 for Vice President Duterte,” the private pollster said.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating was highest in Mindanao at excellent +73. Meanwhile, she got a good +47 from Visayas, good +32 from Metro Manila, and good +31 from Balance Luzon.

The Vice President's rating for the second quarter of the year was a 26-point fall from March last year.

SP Escudero, ‘good’; HP Romualdez, 'moderate''

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who took the post on 20 May, got a good +47 satisfaction rating, while Speaker Martin Romualdez had a moderate +29.

Escudero's net satisfaction rating was highest in Metro Manila at very good +54, followed by good levels in Balance Luzon and Mindanao at +47, and the Visayas at +43, according to SWS.

His net satisfaction rating was at very good levels among 25- to 35-year-olds (+51), 35- to 44-year-olds (+54), and those 55 years old and above (+50). Likewise, he was very good among non-elementary (+53) and college graduates (+53).

Romualdez, on the other hand, had his highest net satisfaction in the Visayas at good +36, followed by Balance Luzon at good +32, Metro Manila at moderate +27, and Mindanao at moderate +20.

“Compared to March 2024, net satisfaction with Speaker Romualdez rose by 24 points from moderate +14 to good +38 in rural areas and 12 points from moderate +12 to moderate +24 in urban areas,” SWS said.

The latest rating for the House Speaker is a 22-point increase from neutral -2 in Mindanao, 18 points from moderate +14 in Balance Luzon, 14 points from moderate +22 in the Visayas, and 5 points from moderate +22 in Metro Manila.

The non-commissioned survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults ages 18 and older nationwide. The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4.0% for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.