Cignal secures quarters seat

Games Tuesday:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. --- Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

3 p.m. --- Creamline vs Petro Gazz

5 p.m. --- PLDT vs Zus Coffee

Cignal rediscovered its winning ways after venting its ire on Farm Fresh, 25-23, 28-26, 25-27, 25-14, to secure a quarterfinal seat in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference second round Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The HD Spikers recovered from a third set meltdown with a dominating fourth frame outing for their fifth victory in six starts in Pool D.

Venezuelan import MJ Perez scored 25 points with 23 coming off kills and was active on floor defense with 20 excellent receptions for Cignal, which formally joined unbeaten first round tormentor Akari in the knockout quarters.

“Our mindset heading into the game is to rebound from a loss in our last game. Good thing we’re able to recover and win this game. Happy and proud of the team for their effort,” HD Spikers head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Ces Molina finished with 14 points with all but one coming off attacks while Rose Doria and Toni Basas added 13 and 11 markers, respectively, for Cignal.

Gel Cayuna dished out 19 excellent sets and pumped in eight points for the HD Spikers.

The Foxies saw their two-game run snapped to slide down to a 2-4 card.

Trisha Tubu pounded 20 spikes and three kill blocks for a team-high 23 points while Colombian Yeny Murillo had 21 markers.