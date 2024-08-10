Tushova sizzles with record 49 points as Capital1 nears quarters berth

Russian import Marina Tushova hammered a new scoring record as if she didn’t struggle with a hurting right wrist the day before to lead Capital1 in a reverse sweep of Nxled, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-6, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference second round Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The winger waxed-hot on offense dropping an eye-popping 49 points, breaking the league-best 45 markers she established nine days ago also in a five-set victory over Choco Mucho.

The 25-year-old reinforcement also set up a new attacking standard with 46 spike points including the game-winning backrow kill that wrapped up the two-hour, 24-minute marathon match. She had an efficient 46-of-91 attacking clip.

“I don’t know, I just play you know? I just enjoy playing with my team. About this game, thanks to my coach, he saw me, he listened to me, and he gave me a lot before last game and this game,” Tushova said.

“I did a good job, we did a good job together, and today I felt like I’m on my game. I didn’t feel like I’m somewhere else. I’m just attacking and cannot score, yes sometimes, but I was more comfortable on the court and more confident. I couldn’t move my hand yesterday but today it’s okay.”

Tushova also added 14 excellent receptions for an all-around performance for the Solar Spikers, who inched closer to clinching a breakthrough quarterfinals stint.

Capital1 had a slow start and played catch up in the first two sets before finding their rhythm in the third frame that paved the way for its amazing comeback.

The Solar Spikers were in full control of the deciding frame with Tushova scoring the team’s first three points.

Tushova tied her league-best off a kill block to mark the set’s change court. She then scored four of Capital1’s last five points for the record-breaking feat.

Setter Iris Tolenada and Julia Ipac had seven points each to back Tushova. Tolenada tallied 19 excellent sets.

The Chameleons suffered their fifth set defeat and slid to a 1-5 slate.

Jho Maraguinot made 19 points while Chiara Permentilla and American Meegan Hart had 15 and 13 markers, respectively.