Travel smart with cyber essentials

People now travel with a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets — whether for business or leisure — to stay connected in this digital age. While these gadgets offer numerous benefits, such as continuous communication, easy access to social media, and quick research capabilities, they also pose significant risks, as they can serve as entry points for cybercriminals looking to gain access to networks.

According to Klook’s Travel Pulse for 2024, nine out of ten Filipinos intend to travel within the country while three out of four plan to go abroad. This makes it crucial to equip Filipino travelers with knowledge of cyber safety to ensure a secure travel experience.

Consistently update software and avoid installing unknown apps. It is essential to prioritize patching systems before traveling. This can be achieved by updating apps on devices, such as through the App Store or Google Play Store on smartphones. Updating apps resolves bugs or vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit to gain access to devices, as threat actors can easily scan systems to identify those unpatched.

Take care of devices and use strong passwords. Refrain from sharing devices with other people wanting to check websites or emails, even for a short time, as they could accidentally download malicious files. Similarly, avoid inserting random USB sticks into personal devices because these can store malicious attachments that could run automatically when connected.

Refrain from connecting to public WiFi networks. Given the accessibility of public WiFi, it is difficult to monitor activities, identify users, or determine their actions within these networks. If a network lacks security, others can easily scan connected systems and find vulnerabilities. When using public WiFi is inevitable, avoid conducting sensitive activities like online payments or accessing bank accounts to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Stay vigilant when using social media. When accessing various platforms, users are often required to create accounts using their social media credentials, which grant platform administrators access to sensitive information. To safeguard data, it is best to create a throwaway account for these purposes.

Given the increasing sophistication of cybercriminal tactics and the frequency of attacks, following these cyber hygiene best practices can significantly minimize the risk of Filipino travelers becoming victims, allowing them to enjoy local and international trips without worrying about digital security.