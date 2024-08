LOOK: Taho vendor and vlogger Gimmy Conos roams around Manila with his YouTube Creator Award plaque while selling and giving away taho on Saturday, 10 August 2024. He shared that his vlogging has already earned him at least P200,000. Conos added that he gives away taho for free to those less fortunate as a way to help others, while still caring for his family. KING RODRIGUEZ

Photos TAHO VENDOR'S SWEET SUCCESS by KING RODRIGUEZ