Stop BBM gov’t destab efforts, Sara told

Manila Representative Joel Chua said Vice President Sara Duterte calling out the current administration, claiming its negligence on the Davao flood control project, was unfair.

“I think that the comment made by our Vice President is unfair because, first of all, if you look at the amount of water that fell here during the last typhoon, it is even more intense than on “Ondoy,” and we saw it last during “Ondoy.” Metro Manila was also severely flooded,” Chua said Saturday

This comes after Duterte shared on Friday her personal experiences of calamities striking her home province.

She called on the administration to fund Davao City’s Master Plan and Feasibility Study for Flood Control and Drainage, which was created under the term of his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Maybe you want to fund infrastructure projects that are in line with the master plan? Or maybe there is still doubt about it because the mayor is a ‘Duterte’ and better just demolish it?” she said.

Duterte added, “Leadership is faithfulness to the oath of office. Leadership is faithful service to the people. Leaders should only say one thing: “It is done.”

Leaders should not be motivated by cash, cocaine, or champagne. And, most certainly, leaders should not be made to hold champagne glasses.”

In defense, Chua said that the current Marcos administration took office just two years ago.

“If she’s saying that the master plan should have been followed for the flood control [project], it should have been done in her father’s term. they should be the first to implement,” he said, adding that Davao is the beneficiary of the largest flood control, which is P51 billion in just one district.

“If we combine those two districts in Davao, it seems, if I’m not mistaken, more than P80 billion — and yet, when there was a strong typhoon, Davao was also flooded. So I think that her statement is a bit uncalled for and unfair when it comes to this,” he said.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that typhoon “Carina,” which enhanced the southwest monsoon, dumped more rain than storm “Ondoy” in 2009.

“Carina” had a rainfall of 461.4 millimeters (mm) over 24 hours recorded at the Science Garden station. The data is higher than “Ondoy’s” recorded 24-hour rainfall of 455 mm.

The typhoon exited the country on July 25, with agricultural damages exceeding P3 billion.

Chua urged the Vice President to support, rather than criticize, the administration, warning that ongoing public criticisms could harm the country’s image and deter potential investors.

“Whether you are with the opposition or the administration, you are part of the administration. Of course, we all want the current administration to be successful,” Chua stated.

He also expressed concern that infighting between the President and Vice President could undermine investor confidence.

“Destabilization efforts will have a bad impact on our image because businessmen would think that our government is not stable. And to think that the ones squabbling are the President and the Vice President.”

Duterte had resigned as education secretary months back following an exchange of words between the President and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, about their alleged use of drugs.

Since images of her laughing at “drug joke” of former President Duterte, First Lady Liza Marcos openly criticized her as somebody who was a “bad shot” to her.

During Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address, VP Duterte designated herself as “designated survivor” in case something bad happened to the President and others in the line of succession.

The comment, seen by some as a bad joke, was criticized for being in bad taste.