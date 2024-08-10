Stage fright dooms Sarno’s bid

Vanessa Sarno apologized for her lackluster debut in the Paris Olympics after getting a DNF (Did Not Finish) in the women’s 71-kilogram event last Sunday at the South Paris Arena 6.

Sarno, 20, said after the tournament that her lack of mental toughness was a big factor on why she wasn’t able to register a single lift in the snatch.

The Bohol native failed to lift 100kgs after three tries, putting her out of medal contention.

“Even back in Manila, I know I can lift 100kgs because I already did it in training,” Sarno said.

“I want to apologize for what happened and to the people I disappointed. I got carried away by people who were trying to bring me down.”

Sarno and Loredana Tomaof Romania were the only lifters in the 12-women field to get a DNF but Sarno vows to do better in the next Olympic cycle.

“I want to thank those who supported me and I hope you continue to support me in the next Olympics,” Sarno said.

Olivia Reeves of the United States took home the gold medal with a total lift of 262 kgs while Mari Sánchez of Colombia settled for a silver medal with a total lift of 257kgs.

Angie Palacios of Ecuador took the bronze with a total lift of 256kgs.

After John Ceniza got a DNF in the men’s 61-kg event and Elreen Ando clinching a sixth place finish with a total lift of 230kgs in the women’s 59-kg event, weightlifting chief Monico Puentevella sees the Paris Games as a test-run for the young lifters for future competitions.

“Let’s give these kids experience. They need experience here,” Puentevella said.

“So their real test is Los Angeles (in 2028) and Brisbane (in 2032).”