SPED learners get free meds from Cainta LGU

Aside from free education, learners with special needs who are enrolled in a SPED center in Cainta, Rizal will also receive free maintenance medicines from the local government.

“Mayor Elen [Nieto] ordered us to also include our children with special needs in our maintenance medicines program so that they will have a monthly sustenance of the medicines they need,” said Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto.

Nieto, a former Cainta mayor, also said that the town’s oval is reserved for the PE classes of these children every Friday.

“It’s been eight years since we started constructing One Cainta SPED school. I know how difficult it is to support children with special needs,” he said.

“It needed a huge amount of money, but gone are the days when they were confined to the house because the parents didn’t have an option back then. But in our time, they have a place. They have a fight,” the municipal administrator added.