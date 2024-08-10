SM SuperMoms Club wraps up Wellness Meetup

SM Supermalls’ SuperMoms Club held its concluding Wellness Meetup at SM City Fairview on 3 August. The event drew a lively crowd of SuperMoms for an afternoon of insightful sessions, thrilling raffle prizes, and engaging entertainment.

SuperMoms from across Metro Manila were treated to a heartfelt and humorous “Balitang Ina” performance by VIP SuperMom Chariz Solomon. The gathering was hosted by SM Supermalls’ Executive Vice President for Marketing, Joaquin L. San Agustin.

The special gathering, marking the fifth #SuperMomsClubMeetup of the year, was hosted by SuperMombassador Alexine Sy. It featured a mental health wellness panel discussion moderated by SM Supermalls' Vice President for Corporate Marketing, Grace F. Magno.

The panel included Dr. Joan Mae Perez-Rifareal, Vice President of the Philippine Psychiatric Association (PPA); Dr. Carolina Uno-Rayco, PPA National Executive Director; author and single SuperMom Tinette Cortes; and momfluencer Patricia Mae Parian. They shared insights and personal experiences on motherhood, offering valuable tools and knowledge to support SuperMoms' mental well-being.

Carla Perlas, Vice President of Communications at community partner theAsianparent, delivered an insightful talk on maternal mental health in the Philippines.

The SuperMoms were also treated to an energetic dance performance by National University’s (Fairview) Cameo and enjoyed several raffle giveaways. Prizes included gifts from brand partners such as SM Game Park, Snailwhite, Goldilocks, Unilab, Lumi Candles, Watsons, Zen Zest, Mini Centro, and SMAC.

This meetup in Quezon City came after the widely successful SuperMoms Club events at SM City Santa Rosa with VIP SuperMom Winwyn Marquez on 6 July; SM City Telabastagan with VIP SuperMom Bettinna Carlos-Eduardo on 13 July; SM City Davao with VIP SuperMoms Andrea Taylor and Jehza Huelar on 20 July; and SM Seaside City Cebu with VIP SuperMom Vern Enciso-Lim on 27 July.

The SuperMoms Club is a thriving community of 300,000 mothers across the Philippines who uplift, inspire, and support one another, celebrating the extraordinary qualities in every mom.