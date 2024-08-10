WORLD

Russia evacuates over 76,000 from Kursk region amid Ukraine incursion

An aerial view shows smoke rising above the ground, reportedly from a Russian strike on a Ukrainian tank in the Kursk region near the border with Ukraine. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia has evacuated more than 76,000 people from its western Kursk region, following a surprise cross-border offensive by Ukraine, local emergency officials reported. The state-run TASS news agency cited an official from the regional emergency situations ministry, who confirmed the large-scale evacuation effort on Saturday.

As battles intensify, with Ukrainian troops reportedly advancing up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) into Russian territory, the region faces one of the most significant incursions since the conflict began in 2022.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Reuters)

