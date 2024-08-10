Russia evacuates over 76,000 from Kursk region amid Ukraine incursion

Russia has evacuated more than 76,000 people from its western Kursk region, following a surprise cross-border offensive by Ukraine, local emergency officials reported. The state-run TASS news agency cited an official from the regional emergency situations ministry, who confirmed the large-scale evacuation effort on Saturday.

As battles intensify, with Ukrainian troops reportedly advancing up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) into Russian territory, the region faces one of the most significant incursions since the conflict began in 2022.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Reuters)