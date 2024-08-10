Ramos, Avanzado sustain streak in IRONKIDS duathlon

DAVAO — Euan Ramos and Eleora Avanzado once again showcased their athletic prowess at the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Duathlon at the Davao Coastal Road on Saturday, taking victories in their respective divisions and continuing their winning streak from previous events.

Despite the event’s emphasis on fun and participation, official times were recorded to evaluate the young athletes’ performances. The run-bike-run event also served as a prelude to Sunday’s fourth IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Ramos completed the 3km run, 10km bike ride, and 1.5km run with a total time of 31:45. He clocked 08:39 in the first run stage, 17:09 in the bike segment, and finished the final run in 05:12, narrowly edging Marco San Alegro (31:51) and Johan Joey Marcelo (33:08).

Avanzado triumphed in the girls’ premier division with a total time of 37:35, recording leg times of 10:38 for the first run, 20:05 for the bike, and 05:54 for the second run. Christy Ann Perez and JD Amadeo followed in 37:41 and 52:10, respectively.

This victory marks Ramos’ sixth consecutive win, highlighting his aspirations to become not only a top triathlete but also a future Youth Olympian.

A student at Small World Christian School in Benguet, Baguio, Ramos, along with Avanzado, recently excelled at IRONKIDS Subic as well.

In other divisions, Zachary Da Silva and Lauren Tan emerged victorious in the 11-12 category (2km run, 8km bike ride, and 1km run) with times of 27:24 and 30:03, respectively. Adolf Bacawag and Searafina Redila topped the 9-10 class (1km run, 6km bike, and 500m run) with times of 20:52 and 21:10. Meanwhile, John Luigi Remolino II and Maria Jazmine Sales ruled the 6-8 category (800m run, 2km bike, 400m run) with times of 11:54 and 13:11.

In the kids’ run, Johan Marcelo and Thea Sanchez took top honors in the 11-15 class with times of 08:55 and 11:58, respectively, while Joseph Mayola and Enya Pama clocked 03:44 and 04:57 in the 6-10 category.