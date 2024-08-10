PMMA cadet dies after 'high fever'

Another cadet from the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy has died, this time after suffering a high fever days following his admission to the country’s premier maritime institution in San Narciso, Zambales.

Sources from the academy said the deceased cadet was brought to Baypointe Hospital at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority on 9 August.

“The male 'probie', only identified as Cadet ‘Meris’, suffered very high fever. He was brought to the said hospital and became comatose. He died hours after suffering convulsion,” the source, a former director of the PMMA, told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Further, he said the cadet was already retrieved by his family and brought to their residence in Baguio City on Saturday.

The Facebook post of the official news organ of the PMMA “The Galleon” said that 396 probationary midshipmen and midshipwomen came aboard PMMA after a thorough admissions process, in preparation for their Reception Rites on 4 August.

“A total of 396 candidates from 402 pre-registered applicants have signified their intention to proceed with the one-month orientation period. This includes 349 male and 47 female probies who will undergo a one-month probationary and indoctrination period starting the following day, 5 August,” the post said.

Those who will complete the rigorous training will be recognized as part of the Corps of Midshipmen for PMMA Class of 2028, to officially take their oath, and be given their respective serial numbers, the post further stated.

The one-month indoctrination and probationary period at PMMA is conducted annually to test the physical and mental endurance, as well as the academic performance, of the probationary midshipmen and midshipwomen.

But PMMA Alumni Association’s former president Capt. Reynaldo Casareo wanted a thorough investigation on the matter, questioning “Why did a cadet who passed a medical examination, deemed physically fit, die after the training?”

Casareo alleged that PMMA got the services of the Physician Diagnostic Services Center to examine the cadets who paid P10,000 for the medical examination.

Last month, the PMMA administration, led by Superintendent Joel Abutal, confirmed that one of their cadets, Midn/4CL Egie Pegoro, died while swimming in San Narciso, Zambales, during an official shore leave with other cadets.