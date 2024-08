LOOK: An UPCAT taker snaps her pencil after the exam at Palma Hall, University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City, on Saturday, 10 August 2024. She explained that she followed her grandmother’s superstition, which advised breaking the pencil after the test. ANALY LABOR

