PBBM backs Asian Youth karate hosting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for multi-sectoral support for the Philippines’ hosting of the 22nd Asian Karate Youth Championship that begins in less than two weeks.

Through the Philippine Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc., the Philippines will host the 22nd Asian Karate Federation Cadets, Juniors, and U21 Championships.

The sports event, which will be attended by thirty-eight countries and about 900 athletes, will take place from 22 to 25 August at the Philsports Multi-purpose Arena in Pasig City, based on Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 55, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 16 July.

The Chief Executive said the upcoming tournament aims to bring together the best young Karate athletes from across the Asian region.

“The hosting of said event in the Philippines will not only promote the sport of Karate in the country, but will also serve as an opportunity for training of Filipino athletes,” he added.

MC No. 55 took effect immediately.