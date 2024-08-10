‘Pambansang’ leading man: Newest ka-Juander

A new chapter unfolds in GMA Public Affairs’ longest-running historical, traditional, and cultural show iJuander as it introduces comedian and “pambansang leading man” Empoy Marquez as the new co-host of Susan Enriquez.

Good vibes and new knowledge await all ka-Juanders as Susan and Empoy discover the rich identity of the Filipinos in fun yet insightful ways.

Taking on the challenge of sharing information in an entertaining way, the newest ka-Juander expresses his surprise and excitement at being given the opportunity to be part of the show.

“Sobrang overwhelmed ako, I was surprised at ako’y kinuha ng iJuander bilang kasama at ka-partner ni Mama Su. Sobrang happy ako na kasama na ninyo ako sa programa at looking forward ako sa iba pa naming gagawin (I am overwhelmed that I was chosen for iJuander as a companion for Mama Su. I am so happy to part of the program and I look forward to what we will do on the show),” says Empoy.

Susan assures the viewers that there will be more learning and fun every Sunday night, most especially now that she is co-hosting with Empoy.

“Magaan katrabaho si Empoy dahil siya ay isang komedyante, so I hope it will be more fun working with him sa mga dadating pang episode ng I Juander. I hope magkakaroon kami ng magandang chemistry ni Empoy (Empoy is easy to work with because he is a comedian. I hope it will be fun working with him),” shares Susan.

In their first episode together, Susan and Empoy showcase the culture and tradition of their respective hometowns.

Empoy goes on a historical and fun adventure to his province Bulacan where he discovers and tries some of the local delicacies. Susan, meanwhile, tours Cavite to show the viewers some of the city’s unique and palatable dishes.

A battle between the Bulaceño and Caviteña follows, as the two hosts compete and face exciting challenges that test their cooking skills.

Join Susan and Empoy in their fun and colorful adventures in iJuander every Sunday at 8 p.m. on GTV. Global Pinoys can watch it via the Network’s international channel, GMA Life TV.