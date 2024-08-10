Over 37K DSWD personnel to benefit from new CNA

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has signed a new Collective Negotiations Agreement (CNA) for the years 2024-2028, which will benefit over 37,000 personnel in its Central and Field Offices.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Social Welfare Employees Association of the Philippines (SWEAP) National Chapter President Rolly D. Laganga formalized the agreement during a ceremony at the DSWD's Katapatan Boardroom in Quezon City on 8 August.

The CNA is intended to protect the rights of DSWD personnel and ensure they receive the benefits due to them. “I have always believed in life na walang hindi nareresolba sa maayos na pag-uusap and the CNA is actually a testament to that,” Gatchalian said. He noted that the agreement took time to finalize due to the many details that needed to be addressed.

The CNA, which is the result of collaboration between DSWD management and SWEAP representatives, focuses on the basic rights of workers, including security of tenure and humane working conditions.

Laganga described the signing as a historic moment for the department and its employees, noting that this is the seventh CNA between DSWD and SWEAP. “Ito ay isang makasaysayang sandali para sa Kagawaran at sa mga kawani dahil itinatampok natin ang ika-pitong CNA sa pagitan ng DSWD at ng SWEAP. Ito ay konkretong patunay sa ating patuloy na pangako sa karapatan at kapakanan ng bawat empleyado ng DSWD,” he said.

Key provisions of the CNA include enhancements to occupational safety and health services, expanded healthcare coverage, and the distribution of survival kits and preparedness orientation for all personnel. The agreement also outlines support for staff during emergencies, including financial assistance and psychosocial interventions.

Other benefits under the CNA include livelihood assistance through the Project to Supplement Personnel Economic Resources (PROSPER) Fund, shuttle services for Central and Field Office staff, and temporary accommodation in emergency situations.

The agreement also ensures that all personnel, including contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers, receive allowances, benefits, night-shift differential, and travel reimbursements as allowed by law. It also guarantees the inclusion of compensatory time off for JO/COS employees in their contracts upon renewal.

Secretary Gatchalian stressed the importance of maintaining open communication between management and the association to continue supporting DSWD employees. “At the end of the day, dahil umabot tayo sa punto na ito, that means that we have a meeting of the mind kung saan natin gustong dalhin ang organisasyon, kung saan natin gustong dalhin yung mga miyembro ng ating departamento, at kung anong mga kaukulang benepisyo at proteksyon ang gusto nating ibigay sa kanila,” he said.