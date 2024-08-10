NU targets No. 3 vs winless UST

Games today:

(Paco Arena)

10 a.m. — Saint Benilde vs UP (w)

12 p.m. — FEU vs UST (w)

3 p.m. — NU vs UST (m)

5 p.m. — Ateneo vs Letran (m)

The V-League Collegiate Men’s Challenge continues Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila with a high-stakes clash between University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) finalists National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST).

The Bulldogs and Growling Spikers, who have faced off in the finals over the past two years, are on contrasting paths this season, making their 3 p.m. showdown all the more intriguing.

The Bulldogs, under the guidance of head coach Dante Alinsunurin, are eyeing their third straight victory as they build on their dominant form.

“We just have to do the things we do during practice. What’s important is that we improve every day,” said Alinsunurin in Pilipino.

On the other hand, UST is desperate to halt its shaky start to the season, having suffered consecutive losses to Far Eastern University (FEU) and De La Salle University. The Growling Spikers will need to regroup quickly if they are to challenge NU’s momentum.

In the 5 p.m. main event, Ateneo de Manila will look to secure its second win in three outings as it faces off against Letran, which is still searching for its first victory.

Aimar Okeke will lead Ateneo’s efforts to bounce back after a four-set loss to FEU, while Letran’s John Bautista aims to steer his team to a breakthrough win after narrowly missing a reverse-sweep against Perpetual last Wednesday.

In the women’s division, the FEU Lady Tamaraws and UST Golden Tigresses square off at noon in a marquee UAAP match.