NHCP focuses on preventive conservation of heritage sites

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) is prioritizing preventive conservation to protect valuable heritage objects from damage due to improper handling or lack of training, according to NHCP conservator Harold Baula.

“Mitigation or having less damage to a structure or an object is less costly than restoration as the latter requires funding, specific skills, and expertise,” Baula said in a report of the Philippine News Agency.

He emphasized the importance of paying attention to weather advisories to help heritage workers prepare for imminent disasters, although some, like earthquakes, cannot be predicted. Baula recalled the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on 15 October 2013, which leveled or damaged several centuries-old churches in Bohol.

“It is also important to have a floor plan or layout of the heritage objects for easy evacuation during disasters. Post-disaster measures include damage assessment, recommendations for restoration, fund sourcing, and bringing in highly skilled conservation experts,” Baula added.

Baula noted that restoration is the most challenging aspect of conservation efforts, as strict protocols and guidelines must be followed to prevent further damage to heritage sites or objects.

As part of its mission, the NHCP conducts “Conservation Goes to the Province” seminar workshops across the country, typically held every August in celebration of History Month. These workshops aim to equip participants with the knowledge to identify, manage, protect, and conserve heritage assets.

From 5 to 9 August, the NHCP held sessions on museum curatorship to assist those running the convent museum in Lazi, Siquijor, as well as Siquijor’s provincial government, which plans to convert the old Capitol building into a repository of cultural heritage assets.