Mystery surrounds PMMA plebe’s death

A cadet of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) died under mysterious circumstances, succumbing to an illness just days after entering the institution, raising the possibility the rigorous entrance process administered to plebes may have caused his death.

A source said the student who was given the name “Cadet Meris” suffered from a high fever days after his admission to the country’s premiere maritime institution in San Narciso, Zambales.

Last month, the PMMA administration, headed by Superintendent Joel Abutal, confirmed that one of their cadets, identified as Midn/4CL Egie Pegoro died while swimming in San Narciso during an official shore leave.

The two deaths are now under investigation.

Sources at the academy said the recently deceased cadet was brought to Baypointe Hospital at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority last 9 August.

“The student suffered from a very high fever. He was brought to the hospital and became comatose. He died hours after suffering a convulsion,” the source, a former PMMA director, told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He said the cadet’s remains were retrieved by his family and brought home to Baguio City on Saturday.

In the Meta (Facebook) post of the official news organ of the PMMA, “The Galleon,” it said that 396 probationary midshipmen and midshipwomen were admitted to the academy after a thorough process, in preparation for their Reception Rites on 4 August.

“A total of 396 candidates from 402 pre-registered applicants have signified their intention to proceed with the one-month orientation period. This includes 349 male and 47 female probies who will undergo a one-month probationary and indoctrination period starting the following day, 5 August,” the post said.

Military-type entry process

Those who complete the rigorous training will be recognized as part of the Corps of Midshipmen for PMMA Class of 2028. They will officially take their oath and be given serial numbers, the post said.

The one-month entry process at PMMA is held annually to test the physical and mental endurance, as well as the academic performance, of probationary midshipmen and midshipwomen.

PMMA Alumni Association former president Capt. Reynaldo Casareo has sought a thorough investigation into the matter, questioning “why a cadet who passed a medical examination and was deemed physically fit died after the training.”

Casareo said the PMMA used the services of the Physician Diagnostic Services Center to examine the cadets who paid P10,000 each for the medical examinations.