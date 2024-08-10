More than just a dating show

In a world full of love and heartaches, It’s Showtime’s “EXpecially For You” stands out as a deeply moving and inspirational segment of the show, offering much more than the lighthearted entertainment typically found in dating programs.
Relatable relationship stories. “EXpecially for You” features real-life stories of individuals who have overcome hardships in their past relationships, just like what most of us go through even once in our lives. Viewers get to see green and red flags in each searchee just like how they would determine it in their own lives.
Diverse range of searchers and searchees. Diverging from the typical dating shows on mainstream media, “EXpecially For You” welcome different kinds of people to serve as the searchers and searchees. The segment features people of different genders, ages, shapes, sizes, professions and family backgrounds.
Emotional connection. While the segment aims to bond the searcher and a searchee, it fosters an emotional connection with viewers and hosts through the searchers’ touching and genuine stories. Vice Ganda recently trended for showing support to a searcher with alopecia by removing her own wig on national television. It goes to show that their stories go beyond entertainment, offering moments of reflection, inspiration, and hope.
Opening of new conversations. The new generation is not afraid of talking about topics which are not typically addressed on television. It became a platform for the guests and hosts to give awareness about cheating, consent, family problems, modern relationship situations, and among others.
Promotes values and lessons in love and life. “EXpecially for You” often imparts valuable lessons about resilience, kindness, forgiveness and strength when it comes to love and life. More than just finding a date, the searchers bare their hearts to remind viewers to cherish their own relationships as well as letting go of the toxic ones. Above all, the segment empowers guests and viewers alike and validates the complexities of human emotion.
