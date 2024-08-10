More than just a dating show

In a world full of love and heartaches, It’s Showtime’s “EXpecially For You” stands out as a deeply moving and inspirational segment of the show, offering much more than the lighthearted entertainment typically found in dating programs.

Relatable relationship stories. “EXpecially for You” features real-life stories of individuals who have overcome hardships in their past relationships, just like what most of us go through even once in our lives. Viewers get to see green and red flags in each searchee just like how they would determine it in their own lives.

Diverse range of searchers and searchees. Diverging from the typical dating shows on mainstream media, “EXpecially For You” welcome different kinds of people to serve as the searchers and searchees. The segment features people of different genders, ages, shapes, sizes, professions and family backgrounds.

Emotional connection. While the segment aims to bond the searcher and a searchee, it fosters an emotional connection with viewers and hosts through the searchers’ touching and genuine stories. Vice Ganda recently trended for showing support to a searcher with alopecia by removing her own wig on national television. It goes to show that their stories go beyond entertainment, offering moments of reflection, inspiration, and hope.