Marcos calls for support in hosting Asian Karate Youth Championship

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls for multisectoral support as the Philippines prepares to host the 22nd Asian Karate Youth Championship.

The Philippines, through the Philippine Sports Commission and in collaboration with the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc., will host the 22nd Asian Karate Federation Cadets, Juniors, and U21 Championships.

The sports event, which will be attended by 38 countries and about 900 athletes, will take place from 22 to 25 August at the Philsports Multipurpose Arena in Pasig City, based on Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 55, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 16 July.

The Chief Executive said the upcoming tournament aims to bring together the best young Karate athletes from across the Asian region.

“The hosting of said event in the Philippines will not only promote the sport of Karate in the country, but will also serve as an opportunity for training of Filipino athletes,” he added.