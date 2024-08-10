‘Man from Mars’ rips world record

PARIS, France (AFP) — Bulgarian Karlos Nasar became the lightest man to lift 400 kilograms in competition as he shattered the men’s 89-kg weightlifting world record in the Paris Olympics on Friday.

“The Olympic Games are like going into space for me and I feel like I’m on Mars,” the 20-year-old Nasar said.

In the women’s 71-kg competition, 21-year-old American Olivia Reeves lifted a total 262 kgs to win by 5 kg Colombian Mari Sanchez took second with her last lift, edging past Ecuadorian Angie Palacios by 1 kg.

Nasar was tied for first after lifting 180kgs in the opening snatch round. The 20-year-old then delayed his entry in the clean and jerk until most of his rivals had used their three attempts at lower weights.

With his first lift he flipped 213 kgs over his head to secure the gold.

That left him two attempts to total 400 kg and he opted to aim high.

Nasar seemed barely troubled. Pausing an extra beat with the bar on his chest, he grinned, before hoisting a world record 224 kgs over his head for a total of 404 kgs, another record.

Nasar has reportedly lifted even greater weights in training.

“I have visualized the win many times and I succeeded each time,” he said.

When asked if he was playing to the camera, Nasar grinned.

“Sometimes the emotions that I show, I cannot control,” he said.

“Sometimes I don’t even remember what happened on the stage.”

Colombian Yeison Lopez was second with 390 kgs. Italian Antonino Pizzolato scored a dramatic bronze after failing on his first two attempts before he was only spared a no-score when judges upheld his appeal after a video review.