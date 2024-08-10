LTO anti-colorum drive draws praises

Jeepney operators and drivers in Marikina expressed their gratitude on Saturday to Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II for the agency’s aggressive anti-colorum drive, which has led to an increase in their daily earnings.

Before the regular anti-colorum operations in Marikina City, jeepney drivers struggled to earn even P6,000 per week due to the presence of colorum operators, which significantly impacted their income. As a result, many drivers had to extend their working hours to cover their boundary fees and bring home enough money for their families.

“Due to the anti-colorum drive, jeepney drivers are able to come home early,” said a jeepney driver.

Another driver shared with Mendoza: “Before it is hard to earn P6,000 (a week) and we need to work for long hours. But now we are all able to earn P10,00 and we are able to earn P10,000 and we are able to rest earlier.”

Mendoza expressed his satisfaction with the positive outcomes of the anti-colorum operations, particularly for legitimate drivers who adhere to government regulations.

He emphasized that this initiative aligns with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to provide law enforcement assistance to legitimate drivers and operators.

“We are doing this to level the playing field for our jeepney drivers and operators who are trying hard to work fairly by following government regulations,” he added.

Transport groups have previously reported that the illegal operation of colorum vehicles was reducing their members’ daily earnings by 30 percent.

In response, the LTO, with the cooperation and assistance of transport groups, has conducted aggressive anti-colorum drives.

As part of this intensified effort, Mendoza also issued a directive that all impounded colorum vehicles must require a court order before they can be released.