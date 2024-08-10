Life-size images, interactive areas await ‘Demon Slayer’ fans

The exhibit of the Battle of Mount Natagumo is indeed one of the eye-catchers in the gallery as it is presented on a curved LED screen, giving the fans an immersive experience.

The art exhibit will run until 27 October.

Tickets can be purchased at the official website of PULP Tickets (pulptickets.com).

An adult ticket starts at P1040, while a child ticket starts at P690.

Two package deals are also available for purchase, however until supplies last. The Collection Package A contains a single admission ticket and a Demon Slayer metal bookmark which costs P1,590. While Package B at P1380, contains a single admission ticket, and a Demon Slayer Character ID.