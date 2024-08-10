Life-size images, interactive areas await ‘Demon Slayer’ fans

Demon Slayer fans are in for such a treat.
Feel the thrill and experience of engaging art pieces in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition that will be held at the New Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.
One of the highly-anticipated anime exhibits, the Cubao-based Demon Slayer gallery showcases anime highlights like the Mugen Train, Butterfly Mansion, Demon Slayer Headquarters, and many more.
Exhibits of iconic weapons such as the Nichirin swords, which are used by the Demon Slayer corps in their duels with demons are also present in the exhibit, enclosed in a glass protection.
However, there are a lot of areas in the exhibits, wherein taking photos or videos is strictly prohibited, one example is the Shikishi Display Corner, an area containing raw drawings of the anime before its animation.
The exhibit of the Battle of Mount Natagumo is indeed one of the eye-catchers in the gallery as it is presented on a curved LED screen, giving the fans an immersive experience.
The art exhibit will run until 27 October.
Tickets can be purchased at the official website of PULP Tickets (pulptickets.com).
An adult ticket starts at P1040, while a child ticket starts at P690.
Two package deals are also available for purchase, however until supplies last. The Collection Package A contains a single admission ticket and a Demon Slayer metal bookmark which costs P1,590. While Package B at P1380, contains a single admission ticket, and a Demon Slayer Character ID.