IVANA ALAWI CHANNELS BARBIE

Beautiful actress and social media star Ivana Alawi is the latest ambassador for LVNA Jewelry and its latest collaboration with Barbie. Ivana said that she started collecting jewelry since she’s 12 years-old through her mother’s influence.

“Bata pa lang ako paunti unti maliliit lang muna na pieces ang start ng binibili ko kung ano muna ang afford maganda kasi investment ang alahas turo sa akin ng mother ko (I’ve learned early through my mom the value of investing in jewelry)” Ivana said.

The Kapamilya star, a self-confessed Barbie fan, shared her childhood memories with the iconic doll.

“Sa Barbie ako natuto kung paano mag terno terno ng dress at shoes, lalagyan mo ng accessory and to endorse something na collab and may kinalaman sa brand is an honor (It’s with playing with Barbie that thought me early on how to dress up and mix and match with clothes and accessories)” Ivana said.