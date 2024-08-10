IVANA ALAWI CHANNELS BARBIE
Beautiful actress and social media star Ivana Alawi is the latest ambassador for LVNA Jewelry and its latest collaboration with Barbie. Ivana said that she started collecting jewelry since she’s 12 years-old through her mother’s influence.
“Bata pa lang ako paunti unti maliliit lang muna na pieces ang start ng binibili ko kung ano muna ang afford maganda kasi investment ang alahas turo sa akin ng mother ko (I’ve learned early through my mom the value of investing in jewelry)” Ivana said.
The Kapamilya star, a self-confessed Barbie fan, shared her childhood memories with the iconic doll.
“Sa Barbie ako natuto kung paano mag terno terno ng dress at shoes, lalagyan mo ng accessory and to endorse something na collab and may kinalaman sa brand is an honor (It’s with playing with Barbie that thought me early on how to dress up and mix and match with clothes and accessories)” Ivana said.
The actress is also fresh from ending her role as Bubbles in ABS-CBN Studios Batang Quiapo. Ivana shared the positive impact it contributed in her career.
“Naku kapag nasa labas ako Bubbles na ang tawag nila sa akin and I’m thankful doon sa naging character ko na yun (The fans call me Bubbles),” she said.
The social media star also shared that a new movie and a teleserye is planned but for now, she is resting and prioritizing her endorsements and advocacies.
“Abangan nila ang mga projects na gagawin nakaka excite po lahat (I’m excited with my future projects),” she said.
Ivana arrived after three hours and explained that it was seafood allergy and upset stomach that kept her from being on time for her from her schedules.
Ivana is the third personality to be launched by the jewelry brand after Andrea Brillantes and Rabiya Mateo.