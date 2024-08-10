Green Archers maul Indon squad

De La Salle University wasted no time in introducing itself in the World University Basketball Series as it thrashed Perbanas Institute of Indonesia in the quarterfinal, 117-71, at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo.

The Green Archers ended the first quarter with a 30-13 lead and never released their grip to book a semifinal seat.

La Salle is coming off a fruitful stint in the 39th Kadayawan Invitational basketball tournament in Davao City last July where it made it as far as the final before losing to Philippine Basketball Association squad Rain or Shine,138-116.

La Salle star and University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao led the charge with a double-double game of 16 points and 16 rebounds while Mike Phillips added 15 points.

Vhoris Marasigan contributed 14 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist for La Salle while Henry Agunnane finished with 13 points.

Sandy Ibrahim, Argus Sanyudy, and Daniel Salamena dropped 11 points each for Perbanas in a losing effort.

The Archers will play against the winner between National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei and Nippon Sports Science University on Sunday at the same venue.

Ateneo de Manila University is the lone Filipino collegiate team to win it all back in 2022.