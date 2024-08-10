GREAT ESCAPE: Akari scrapes past Galeries Tower

Grethcel Soltones showed up at crunch time and saved the day for unbeaten Akari in a scary, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 18-16, escape over scrappy Galeries Tower to formalize its entry into the quarterfinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The veteran winger saved four straight match points as the Chargers flirted with disaster before walking away with their franchise-best sixth win in as many games to start the second round.

“I asked Muy (setter Kamille Cal). I told her ‘Muy give it to me but let it come slow so I could read the blockers.’ I told her to give me the ball and I’ll cover it,” said Soltones, who had a triple-double of 13 points, 14 excellent receptions and 11 digs.

“I guess we just trusted each other and no one is afraid to attack because we have each other’s backs.”

Down, 12-14, in the fifth frame, Soltones pounded back-to-back kills to force a deuce before saving two more match points.

American Oly Okaro then took care of the finishing touches to keep the Highrisers winless in six outings and put them on the brink of missing the cut for the knockout quarters.

Okaro paced the Chargers with 32 points from 28 kills and accounted for four of the team’s amazing 16 kill blocks.

Ivy Lacsina scored 20 points including 17 from kills while Cal dished out 19 excellent sets that helped Akari hit 71 attack points in the two-hour, 40-minute showdown.

The Chargers had a slow start after recovering in the next two frames only to let their guards down in the fourth frame. Ahead, 15-14, Akari allowed Galeries Tower to ignite a 7-1 run to take a 21-16 lead.

Thai import Sutadta Chuewulim pushed the Highrisers at set point, 24-21, before Okaro saved a point. Andrea Marzan forced the decider with a runner.

Galeries Tower went up, 9-6, in the fifth set and even held a 10-7 advantage on a Marzan point. Lacsina put the Highrisers at match point, 14-12, after a costly service error.

Then Soltones took over.

Chuewulim registered 20 points with all but one coming off spikes and had 12 digs for Galeries Tower.

Roselle Baliton and France Ronquillo added 12 points each while libero Alyssa Eroa had 30 excellent receptions and 21 digs in a losing cause.