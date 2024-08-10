Gov’t relaxes PUV tack to ‘gradual’

Aging jeepneys, which once held the proud distinction of being the “Hari ng Kalsada” (King of the Road), will not be abruptly pulled from the streets, as the government is now going the way of a gradual phaseout.

The Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) comes in phases and will not be abruptly implemented.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista allayed concerns of transport groups as well as of lawmakers, saying the removal of jeepneys would be gradual.

“Old jeepneys will not be immediately scrapped as the modernization program has many components,” Bautista said.

The transport chief explained that the consolidation of PUV operators and drivers was the first component of the PMTP.

Good reviews thus far

Transport groups that joined the modernization program said their operations have been efficient and profitable.

“They are happy about the consolidation that made their operations efficient. It resulted in benefits for their employees and in more profitable transport operations,” Bautista said.

With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s support for the PTMP, the DoTr will now proceed with the second phase which is the rationalization of routes.

“We are working closely with local governments. There is a need for coordination to realize the route rationalization,” Bautista said.

The third component, which is the actual modernization, will not require the acquisition of new jeepney models until after the Local Public Transport Route Plans (LPTRP) are ironed out, he explained.

“Under the LPTRP, the routes are reviewed bringing confidence to the operators that the routes will be profitable and the banks will have less apprehension about lending to operators,” Bautista said.

On Wednesday, President Marcos was firm that even a Senate resolution issued by the lawmakers could not hinder the implementation of the PMTP.

“I disagree with them (senators) because they say it was rushed. The modernization has been postponed seven times. Those who have been objecting or asking for a suspension are in the minority,” Marcos said in an interview in Pampanga.

He stressed that 80 percent of the public utility vehicles in the country had already consolidated.

In a 30 July resolution, 22 senators signed Senate Resolution 1096 urging the government to temporarily suspend the PTMP.